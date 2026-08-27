وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

An-Naba 78:3 الذي هم فيه مختلفون ٣

صفحه ۵۸۲ · جزء ۳۰

ٱلَّذِي
هُمۡ
فِيهِ
مُخۡتَلِفُونَ
٣
همان (خبری) که آن‌ها در آن اختلاف دارند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Makkah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

Refutation against the Idolators' Denial of the Occurrence of the Day of Judgement

In rejection of the idolators' questioning about the Day of Judgement, due to their denial

Which was revealed in Makkah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.

Refutation against the

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders