Al-Baqarah 2:53 واذ اتينا موسى الكتاب والفرقان لعلكم تهتدون ٥٣
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وَإِذۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَا
مُوسَى
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
وَٱلۡفُرۡقَانَ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَهۡتَدُونَ
٥٣
و (نیز به یاد آورید) هنگامی را که به موسی کتاب (تورات) و فرقان (معجزههای جداکننده میان حق و باطل) را عطا کردیم، تا اینکه هدایت شوید.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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