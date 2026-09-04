وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Baqarah 2:53 واذ اتينا موسى الكتاب والفرقان لعلكم تهتدون ٥٣

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وَإِذۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَا
مُوسَى
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
وَٱلۡفُرۡقَانَ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَهۡتَدُونَ
٥٣
و (نیز به یاد آورید) هنگامی را که به موسی کتاب (تورات) و فرقان (معجزه‌های جداکننده میان حق و باطل) را عطا کردیم، تا اینکه هدایت شوید.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf

Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after Musa went to the meeting place with his Lord at the end of that period which was forty days. These forty days were mentioned in Surat Al-A`raf, when

The Children of Israel worshipped the Calf

Allah then said, "Remember My favor on you when I forgave you for worshipping the calf." This happened after

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders