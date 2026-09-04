Al-Baqarah 2:51 واذ واعدنا موسى اربعين ليلة ثم اتخذتم العجل من بعده وانتم ظالمون ٥١
صفحه ۸ · جزء ۱
وَإِذۡ
وَٰعَدۡنَا
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَرۡبَعِينَ
لَيۡلَةٗ
ثُمَّ
ٱتَّخَذۡتُمُ
ٱلۡعِجۡلَ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
وَأَنتُمۡ
ظَٰلِمُونَ
٥١
و (به یاد آورید) هنگامی را که با موسی چهل شب وعده گذاردیم، آنگاه شما بعد از او گوساله را (به پرستش) گرفتید، در حالیکه ستمکار بودید.
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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