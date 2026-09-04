وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Baqarah 2:48 واتقوا يوما لا تجزي نفس عن نفس شييا ولا يقبل منها شفاعة ولا يوخذ منها عدل ولا هم ينصرون ٤٨

صفحه ۷ · جزء ۱

وَٱتَّقُواْ
يَوۡمٗا
لَّا
تَجۡزِي
نَفۡسٌ
عَن
نَّفۡسٖ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يُقۡبَلُ
مِنۡهَا
شَفَٰعَةٞ
وَلَا
يُؤۡخَذُ
مِنۡهَا
عَدۡلٞ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُنصَرُونَ
٤٨
و از روزی بترسید که کسی از کسی کفایتی نکند، و از او شفاعت پذیرفته نمی‌شود، و نه از او تاوان و فدیه گرفته می‌شود، و نه یاری می‌شوند.
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will punish them with on the Day of Resurrection. He said,

وَاتَّقُواْ يَوْمًا

(And fear a Day) meaning, the Day of Resurrection,

لاَّ تَجْزِى نَفْسٌ عَن نَّفْ

After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will pun

تفاسیر بیشتر
Notes placeholders