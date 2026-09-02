Al-Baqarah 2:44 ۞ اتامرون الناس بالبر وتنسون انفسكم وانتم تتلون الكتاب افلا تعقلون ٤٤
صفحه ۷ · جزء ۱
۞ أَتَأۡمُرُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بِٱلۡبِرِّ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٤٤
آیا مردم را به نیکی فرمان میدهید، و خودتان را فراموش میکنید، در حالیکه شما کتاب (آسمانی) را میخوانید؟! آیا نمیاندیشید؟!
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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