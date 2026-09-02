وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان

Al-Baqarah 2:44 ۞ اتامرون الناس بالبر وتنسون انفسكم وانتم تتلون الكتاب افلا تعقلون ٤٤

صفحه ۷ · جزء ۱

۞ أَتَأۡمُرُونَ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بِٱلۡبِرِّ
وَتَنسَوۡنَ
أَنفُسَكُمۡ
وَأَنتُمۡ
تَتۡلُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَۚ
أَفَلَا
تَعۡقِلُونَ
٤٤
آیا مردم را به نیکی فرمان می‌دهید، و خودتان را فراموش می‌کنید، در حالی‌که شما کتاب (آسمانی) را می‌خوانید؟! آیا نمی‌اندیشید؟!
ادامه مطلب

تفسیر بخوانید

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Condemnation of commanding Others to observe Righteousnesswhile ignoring Righteousness

Allah said, "How is it, O People of the Book, that you command people to perform Al-Birr, which encompasses all types of righteousness, yet forget yourselves and do not heed what you call others to And you read

The Condemnation of commanding Others to observe Righteousnesswhile ignoring Righteousness

Allah said, "How is it, O People of the Book, that you comma

تفاسیر بیشتر
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