Al-An'am 6:64 قل الله ينجيكم منها ومن كل كرب ثم انتم تشركون ٦٤
قُلِ
ٱللَّهُ
يُنَجِّيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
وَمِن
كُلِّ
كَرۡبٖ
ثُمَّ
أَنتُمۡ
تُشۡرِكُونَ
٦٤
بگو: «الله شما را از اینها و از هر اندوهی میرهاند، باز هم شما شرک میورزید».
تفسیر بخوانید
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
تفاسیر بیشتر
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