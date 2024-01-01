شما در حال خواندن تفسیری برای گروه آیات 75:1 تا 75:10

Man has the innate capacity to distinguish between good and evil. By his very nature he wants anyone indulging in evil to be punished and anyone doing righteous deeds to be rewarded. It is this consciousness which is called in the Quran the self-reproaching soul or an-nafs al-lawwamah. This faculty bears testimony at the psychological level to the reality of the world of the Hereafter. If, in spite of this inner testimony, an individual does not fulfill its demands, it means that he negates what he has already accepted.