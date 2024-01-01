The fourth verse carries a complaint against the anti-truth doggedness and obstinacy of the chronically heedless human race by saying:

وَمَا تَأْتِيهِم مِّنْ آيَةٍ مِّنْ آيَاتِ رَ‌بِّهِمْ إِلَّا كَانُوا عَنْهَا مُعْرِ‌ضِينَ ﴿4﴾ that is, despite the many clear proofs and open signs of the Oneness of Allah, the dissenters and rejectionists among human beings have taken to a way of their own, using which, they would turn their faces away from whatever sign is shown to them for their guidance, without ever paying the least attention to it.