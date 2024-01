شما در حال خواندن تفسیری برای گروه آیات 28:74 تا 28:75

Commentary

A question that will be asked from the infidels on the Day of Judgment to repeat what they had replied to the prophets on their invitation to truth was mentioned in an earlier verse. Now in this verse it is stated that the prophets would testify about the reply that was given by the infidels.