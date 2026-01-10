شما در حال خواندن تفسیری برای گروه آیات 19:12 تا 19:15

It is said that once during John’s childhood, some children asked him to come and play with them. He refused and said, ‘We have not been created for this.’ This shows that from his very childhood he was conscious that life should be purposeful. Sensitive by nature and possessed of a feeling heart, he was free of psychological complexes. He scrupulously fulfilled his duties to his parents and was completely devoid of arrogance or willfulness. These are the qualities that give man the ability never to diverge from the path of God’s Book. It is the possessor of such qualities who is showered with God’s mercy in this world and in the life hereafter.