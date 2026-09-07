Tá-Há 20:113 وكذالك انزلناه قرانا عربيا وصرفنا فيه من الوعيد لعلهم يتقون او يحدث لهم ذكرا ١١٣
Página 319 · Juz 16
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
قُرۡءَانًا
عَرَبِيّٗا
وَصَرَّفۡنَا
فِيهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡوَعِيدِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
أَوۡ
يُحۡدِثُ
لَهُمۡ
ذِكۡرٗا
١١٣
He revelado el Corán en idioma árabe, y expuse en él toda clase de advertencias para que tengan temor de Dios o los haga reflexionar.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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