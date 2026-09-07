Tá-Há 20:115 ولقد عهدنا الى ادم من قبل فنسي ولم نجد له عزما ١١٥
Página 320 · Juz 16
وَلَقَدۡ
عَهِدۡنَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
ءَادَمَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
فَنَسِيَ
وَلَمۡ
نَجِدۡ
لَهُۥ
عَزۡمٗا
١١٥
Ya antes había tomado un compromiso de Adán [de no prestarse a los susurros del demonio], pero lo olvidó [y comió del árbol prohibido], no tuvo una resolución firme.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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