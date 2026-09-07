Tá-Há 20:112 ومن يعمل من الصالحات وهو مومن فلا يخاف ظلما ولا هضما ١١٢
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وَمَن
يَعۡمَلۡ
مِنَ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
وَهُوَ
مُؤۡمِنٞ
فَلَا
يَخَافُ
ظُلۡمٗا
وَلَا
هَضۡمٗا
١١٢
En cambio, el creyente que haya obrado rectamente no ha de temer que lo traten injustamente ni lo priven de la recompensa [de sus buenas obras].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercession shall avail.) meaning with Him (Allah).
إِلاَّ مَنْ أَذِنَ لَهُ الرَّحْمَـنُ وَرَضِىَ لَهُ قَوْلاً
(except the one for whom the Most Gracious has giv…
The Intercession and the Recompense
Allah, the Exalted, says,
يَوْمَئِذٍ
(On that day) the Day of Resurrection,
لاَّ تَنفَعُ الشَّفَاعَةُ
(no intercessio…