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8:61
۞ وان جنحوا للسلم فاجنح لها وتوكل على الله انه هو السميع العليم ٦١
۞ وَإِن جَنَحُوا۟ لِلسَّلْمِ فَٱجْنَحْ لَهَا وَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ هُوَ ٱلسَّمِيعُ ٱلْعَلِيمُ ٦١

٦١

Si [los incrédulos] se inclinan por la paz, acéptala tú también y encomiéndate a Dios. Él todo lo oye, todo lo sabe.
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