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32:11
۞ قل يتوفاكم ملك الموت الذي وكل بكم ثم الى ربكم ترجعون ١١
۞ قُلْ يَتَوَفَّىٰكُم مَّلَكُ ٱلْمَوْتِ ٱلَّذِى وُكِّلَ بِكُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَىٰ رَبِّكُمْ تُرْجَعُونَ ١١

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Diles: “Tomará sus almas el ángel de la muerte, que fue encargado para ello, y luego comparecerán ante su Señor”.
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