Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Traducción
32:11
۞ قل يتوفاكم ملك الموت الذي وكل بكم ثم الى ربكم ترجعون ١١
۞ قُلْ يَتَوَفَّىٰكُم مَّلَكُ ٱلْمَوْتِ ٱلَّذِى وُكِّلَ بِكُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَىٰ رَبِّكُمْ تُرْجَعُونَ ١١
۞ قُلۡ
يَتَوَفَّىٰكُم
مَّلَكُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِ
ٱلَّذِي
وُكِّلَ
بِكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّكُمۡ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
١١
Diles: “Tomará sus almas el ángel de la muerte, que fue encargado para ello, y luego comparecerán ante su Señor”.
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
32:11
۞ قل يتوفاكم ملك الموت الذي وكل بكم ثم الى ربكم ترجعون ١١
۞ قُلْ يَتَوَفَّىٰكُم مَّلَكُ ٱلْمَوْتِ ٱلَّذِى وُكِّلَ بِكُمْ ثُمَّ إِلَىٰ رَبِّكُمْ تُرْجَعُونَ ١١
۞ قُلۡ
يَتَوَفَّىٰكُم
مَّلَكُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِ
ٱلَّذِي
وُكِّلَ
بِكُمۡ
ثُمَّ
إِلَىٰ
رَبِّكُمۡ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
١١
Diles: “Tomará sus almas el ángel de la muerte, que fue encargado para ello, y luego comparecerán ante su Señor”.
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.