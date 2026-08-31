Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Traducción
30:31
۞ منيبين اليه واتقوه واقيموا الصلاة ولا تكونوا من المشركين ٣١
۞ مُنِيبِينَ إِلَيْهِ وَٱتَّقُوهُ وَأَقِيمُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَلَا تَكُونُوا۟ مِنَ ٱلْمُشْرِكِينَ ٣١
۞ مُنِيبِينَ
إِلَيۡهِ
وَٱتَّقُوهُ
وَأَقِيمُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَلَا
تَكُونُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُشۡرِكِينَ
٣١
Arrepiéntanse ante Dios, tengan temor [de Dios], cumplan con la oración y no sean de los que Le atribuyen divinidades [a Dios en la adoración],
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
30:32
من الذين فرقوا دينهم وكانوا شيعا كل حزب بما لديهم فرحون ٣٢
مِنَ ٱلَّذِينَ فَرَّقُوا۟ دِينَهُمْ وَكَانُوا۟ شِيَعًۭا ۖ كُلُّ حِزْبٍۭ بِمَا لَدَيْهِمْ فَرِحُونَ ٣٢
مِنَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
فَرَّقُواْ
دِينَهُمۡ
وَكَانُواْ
شِيَعٗاۖ
كُلُّ
حِزۡبِۭ
بِمَا
لَدَيۡهِمۡ
فَرِحُونَ
٣٢
no sean de esos que dividieron su religión y formaron sectas, cada facción se contenta con lo que sigue.
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
30:31
۞ منيبين اليه واتقوه واقيموا الصلاة ولا تكونوا من المشركين ٣١
۞ مُنِيبِينَ إِلَيْهِ وَٱتَّقُوهُ وَأَقِيمُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَلَا تَكُونُوا۟ مِنَ ٱلْمُشْرِكِينَ ٣١
۞ مُنِيبِينَ
إِلَيۡهِ
وَٱتَّقُوهُ
وَأَقِيمُواْ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَلَا
تَكُونُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُشۡرِكِينَ
٣١
Arrepiéntanse ante Dios, tengan temor [de Dios], cumplan con la oración y no sean de los que Le atribuyen divinidades [a Dios en la adoración],
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.