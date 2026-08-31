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30:31
۞ منيبين اليه واتقوه واقيموا الصلاة ولا تكونوا من المشركين ٣١
۞ مُنِيبِينَ إِلَيْهِ وَٱتَّقُوهُ وَأَقِيمُوا۟ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَلَا تَكُونُوا۟ مِنَ ٱلْمُشْرِكِينَ ٣١

٣١

Arrepiéntanse ante Dios, tengan temor [de Dios], cumplan con la oración y no sean de los que Le atribuyen divinidades [a Dios en la adoración],
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