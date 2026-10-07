Mujámmad 47:2 والذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات وامنوا بما نزل على محمد وهو الحق من ربهم كفر عنهم سيياتهم واصلح بالهم ٢
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
وَءَامَنُواْ
بِمَا
نُزِّلَ
عَلَىٰ
مُحَمَّدٖ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مِن
رَّبِّهِمۡ
كَفَّرَ
عَنۡهُمۡ
سَيِّـَٔاتِهِمۡ
وَأَصۡلَحَ
بَالَهُمۡ
٢
En cambio, a quienes tengan fe, obren rectamente y crean en lo que fue le revelado a Mujámmad, que es la Verdad proveniente de su Señor, Él les perdonará sus pecados y mejorará su estado.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
Which was revealed in Al-Madinah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
The Reward of the Disbelievers and the Believers Allah says,
الَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ
(Those who disbelieve) meaning, in the Ayat of Allah.
وَصُدُّواْ
(and hinder (men)) Others.
عَن…
Which was revealed in Al-Madinah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.