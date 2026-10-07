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Mujámmad 47:1 الذين كفروا وصدوا عن سبيل الله اضل اعمالهم ١

Página 507 · Juz 26

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Dios invalidará las obras de quienes no crean y alejen a la gente del sendero de Dios.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Which was revealed in Al-Madinah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

The Reward of the Disbelievers and the Believers Allah says,

الَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ

(Those who disbelieve) meaning, in the Ayat of Allah.

وَصُدُّواْ

(and hinder (men)) Others.

عَن

Which was revealed in Al-Madinah

بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

The Reward of the Dis

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