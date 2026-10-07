Mujámmad 47:1 الذين كفروا وصدوا عن سبيل الله اضل اعمالهم ١
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
وَصَدُّواْ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
أَضَلَّ
أَعۡمَٰلَهُمۡ
١
Dios invalidará las obras de quienes no crean y alejen a la gente del sendero de Dios.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
Which was revealed in Al-Madinah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
The Reward of the Disbelievers and the Believers Allah says,
الَّذِينَ كَفَرُواْ
(Those who disbelieve) meaning, in the Ayat of Allah.
وَصُدُّواْ
(and hinder (men)) Others.
عَن…
Which was revealed in Al-Madinah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.