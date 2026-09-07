An-Náyam 53:18 لقد راى من ايات ربه الكبرى ١٨
Página 526 · Juz 27
لَقَدۡ
رَأَىٰ
مِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِ
رَبِّهِ
ٱلۡكُبۡرَىٰٓ
١٨
Porque contempló algunos de los signos más sublimes de su Señor.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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