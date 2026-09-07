An-Náyam 53:13 ولقد راه نزلة اخرى ١٣
Página 526 · Juz 27
وَلَقَدۡ
رَءَاهُ
نَزۡلَةً
أُخۡرَىٰ
١٣
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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