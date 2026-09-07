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An-Náyam 53:15 عندها جنة الماوى ١٥

Página 526 · Juz 27

عِندَهَا
جَنَّةُ
ٱلۡمَأۡوَىٰٓ
١٥
donde se encuentra el jardín de la residencia eterna.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Trustworthy Angel brought Allah's Revelation to the Trustworthy Messenger

Allah the Exalted states that the Message His servant and Messenger Muhammad ﷺ brought to people was taught to him by,

شَدِيدُ الْقُوَى

(mighty in power), he is Jibril, peace be upon him,

إِنَّهُ لَقَوْلُ رَسُولٍ كَرِيمٍ ذ

The Trustworthy Angel brought Allah's Revelation to the Trustworthy Messenger

Allah the Exalted states that the Message His servant and Messenger Muha

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