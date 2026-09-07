Al-Mursalát 77:30 انطلقوا الى ظل ذي ثلاث شعب ٣٠
Página 581 · Juz 29
ٱنطَلِقُوٓاْ
إِلَىٰ
ظِلّٖ
ذِي
ثَلَٰثِ
شُعَبٖ
٣٠
Diríjanse a la sombra [infernal] ramificada en tres,
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:
انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re…