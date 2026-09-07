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Al-Mursalát 77:38 هاذا يوم الفصل جمعناكم والاولين ٣٨

Página 581 · Juz 29

هَٰذَا
يَوۡمُ
ٱلۡفَصۡلِۖ
جَمَعۡنَٰكُمۡ
وَٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
٣٨
Este es el día de la sentencia. Los he reunido a los primeros y a los últimos.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:

انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re

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