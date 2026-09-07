Al-Mursalát 77:22 الى قدر معلوم ٢٢
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إِلَىٰ
قَدَرٖ
مَّعۡلُومٖ
٢٢
por un tiempo determinado?
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…