Al-Mursalát 77:20 الم نخلقكم من ماء مهين ٢٠
Página 581 · Juz 29
أَلَمۡ
نَخۡلُقكُّم
مِّن
مَّآءٖ
مَّهِينٖ
٢٠
¿No los he creado de un líquido insignificante
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…