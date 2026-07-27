Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma
74:46
وكنا نكذب بيوم الدين ٤٦
وَكُنَّا نُكَذِّبُ بِيَوْمِ ٱلدِّينِ ٤٦

٤٦

y desmentíamos la existencia del Día del Juicio
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.