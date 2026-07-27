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Traducción
74:46
وكنا نكذب بيوم الدين ٤٦
وَكُنَّا نُكَذِّبُ بِيَوْمِ ٱلدِّينِ ٤٦
وَكُنَّا
نُكَذِّبُ
بِيَوۡمِ
ٱلدِّينِ
٤٦
y desmentíamos la existencia del Día del Juicio
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.
74:46
وكنا نكذب بيوم الدين ٤٦
وَكُنَّا نُكَذِّبُ بِيَوْمِ ٱلدِّينِ ٤٦
وَكُنَّا
نُكَذِّبُ
بِيَوۡمِ
ٱلدِّينِ
٤٦
y desmentíamos la existencia del Día del Juicio
Tafsires
Lecciones
Reflexiones.