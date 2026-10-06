Al-Máida 5:67 ۞ يا ايها الرسول بلغ ما انزل اليك من ربك وان لم تفعل فما بلغت رسالته والله يعصمك من الناس ان الله لا يهدي القوم الكافرين ٦٧
۞ يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلرَّسُولُ
بَلِّغۡ
مَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡكَ
مِن
رَّبِّكَۖ
وَإِن
لَّمۡ
تَفۡعَلۡ
فَمَا
بَلَّغۡتَ
رِسَالَتَهُۥۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
يَعۡصِمُكَ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّاسِۗ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
لَا
يَهۡدِي
ٱلۡقَوۡمَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٦٧
¡Oh, Mensajero! Comunica [completamente] lo que te ha sido revelado por tu Señor. Si no lo haces, no habrás hecho llegar Su Mensaje. Dios te protegerá de la gente [que intenta impedir que cumplas con tu misión]. Dios no guía a un pueblo que niega la verdad.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Ver Tafsires
Commanding the Prophet to Convey the Message; Promising Him Immunity and Protection
Allah addresses His servant and Messenger Muhammad ﷺ by the title `Messenger' and commands him to convey all that He has sent him, a command that the Prophet has fulfilled in the best manner. Al-Bukhari recorded that…
Commanding the Prophet to Convey the Message; Promising Him Immunity and Protection
Allah addresses His servant and Messenger Muhammad ﷺ by the title `…