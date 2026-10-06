Al-Máida 5:66 ولو انهم اقاموا التوراة والانجيل وما انزل اليهم من ربهم لاكلوا من فوقهم ومن تحت ارجلهم منهم امة مقتصدة وكثير منهم ساء ما يعملون ٦٦
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّهُمۡ
أَقَامُواْ
ٱلتَّوۡرَىٰةَ
وَٱلۡإِنجِيلَ
وَمَآ
أُنزِلَ
إِلَيۡهِم
مِّن
رَّبِّهِمۡ
لَأَكَلُواْ
مِن
فَوۡقِهِمۡ
وَمِن
تَحۡتِ
أَرۡجُلِهِمۚ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
أُمَّةٞ
مُّقۡتَصِدَةٞۖ
وَكَثِيرٞ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
سَآءَ
مَا
يَعۡمَلُونَ
٦٦
Si se hubieran atenido a la Torá, el Evangelio y lo [último] que les ha sido revelado por su Señor [el Corán], recibirían las bendiciones que caen del cielo y las que brotan de la tierra. Entre ellos hay quienes son moderados, pero la mayoría obra de forma perversa.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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