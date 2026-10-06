Al-Máida 5:65 ولو ان اهل الكتاب امنوا واتقوا لكفرنا عنهم سيياتهم ولادخلناهم جنات النعيم ٦٥
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّ
أَهۡلَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱتَّقَوۡاْ
لَكَفَّرۡنَا
عَنۡهُمۡ
سَيِّـَٔاتِهِمۡ
وَلَأَدۡخَلۡنَٰهُمۡ
جَنَّٰتِ
ٱلنَّعِيمِ
٦٥
Pero si la Gente del Libro creyera y tuviera temor de Dios, Yo borraría sus pecados y los introduciría en los Jardines de las Delicias.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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