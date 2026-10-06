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Al-Máida 5:65 ولو ان اهل الكتاب امنوا واتقوا لكفرنا عنهم سيياتهم ولادخلناهم جنات النعيم ٦٥

Página 119 · Juz 6

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Pero si la Gente del Libro creyera y tuviera temor de Dios, Yo borraría sus pecados y los introduciría en los Jardines de las Delicias.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Jews Say That Allah's Hand is Tied up!

Allah states that the Jews, may Allah's continuous curses descend on them until the Day of Resurrection, describe Him as a miser. Allah is far holier than what they attribute to Him. The Jews also claim that Allah is poor, while they are rich. `Ali bin Abi T

The Jews Say That Allah's Hand is Tied up!

Allah states that the Jews, may Allah's continuous curses descend on them until the Day of Resurrection, des

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