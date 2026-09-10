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Al-Báqara 2:79 فويل للذين يكتبون الكتاب بايديهم ثم يقولون هاذا من عند الله ليشتروا به ثمنا قليلا فويل لهم مما كتبت ايديهم وويل لهم مما يكسبون ٧٩

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فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
يَكۡتُبُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِأَيۡدِيهِمۡ
ثُمَّ
يَقُولُونَ
هَٰذَا
مِنۡ
عِندِ
ٱللَّهِ
لِيَشۡتَرُواْ
بِهِۦ
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗاۖ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لَّهُم
مِّمَّا
كَتَبَتۡ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
وَوَيۡلٞ
لَّهُم
مِّمَّا
يَكۡسِبُونَ
٧٩
¡Ay de aquellos que escriben el Libro con sus manos y luego dicen: “Esto proviene de Dios”, para venderlo a vil precio! ¡Ay de ellos por lo que han escrito sus manos! ¡Ay de ellos por lo que obtuvieron![1] 1
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Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Meaning of `Ummi

Allah said,

وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ

(And there are among them Ummiyyun people) meaning, among the People of the Book, as Mujahid stated. 'Ummyyun' is plural for Ummi, that is, a person who does not write, as Abu Al-`Aliyah, Ar-Rabi`, Qatadah, Ibrahim An-Nakha`i and others said. T

The Meaning of `Ummi

Allah said,

وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ

(And there are among them Ummiyyun people) meaning, among the People of the Book, as Mujahid s

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Notes placeholders