فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
يَكۡتُبُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
بِأَيۡدِيهِمۡ
ثُمَّ
يَقُولُونَ
هَٰذَا
مِنۡ
عِندِ
ٱللَّهِ
لِيَشۡتَرُواْ
بِهِۦ
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗاۖ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لَّهُم
مِّمَّا
كَتَبَتۡ
أَيۡدِيهِمۡ
وَوَيۡلٞ
لَّهُم
مِّمَّا
يَكۡسِبُونَ
٧٩
¡Ay de aquellos que escriben el Libro con sus manos y luego dicen: “Esto proviene de Dios”, para venderlo a vil precio! ¡Ay de ellos por lo que han escrito sus manos! ¡Ay de ellos por lo que obtuvieron![1] 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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