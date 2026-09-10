وَقَالُواْ
لَن
تَمَسَّنَا
ٱلنَّارُ
إِلَّآ
أَيَّامٗا
مَّعۡدُودَةٗۚ
قُلۡ
أَتَّخَذۡتُمۡ
عِندَ
ٱللَّهِ
عَهۡدٗا
فَلَن
يُخۡلِفَ
ٱللَّهُ
عَهۡدَهُۥٓۖ
أَمۡ
تَقُولُونَ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٨٠
Dicen [estos hijos de Israel]: “El fuego no nos quemará sino días contados”[1]. Diles: “¿Acaso tienen una promesa de Dios?” Sepan que Dios no falta a Sus promesas. ¿O acaso están diciendo de Dios algo que no saben? 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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