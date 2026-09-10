وَمِنۡهُمۡ
أُمِّيُّونَ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبَ
إِلَّآ
أَمَانِيَّ
وَإِنۡ
هُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَظُنُّونَ
٧٨
Entre ellos hay iletrados sin conocimiento que no conocen el Libro, que siguen solo sus propios deseos y no hacen sino conjeturar.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Meaning of `Ummi
Allah said,
وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ
(And there are among them Ummiyyun people) meaning, among the People of the Book, as Mujahid stated. 'Ummyyun' is plural for Ummi, that is, a person who does not write, as Abu Al-`Aliyah, Ar-Rabi`, Qatadah, Ibrahim An-Nakha`i and others said. T…
The Meaning of `Ummi
Allah said,
وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ
(And there are among them Ummiyyun people) meaning, among the People of the Book, as Mujahid s…