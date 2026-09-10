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Al-Báqara 2:75 ۞ افتطمعون ان يومنوا لكم وقد كان فريق منهم يسمعون كلام الله ثم يحرفونه من بعد ما عقلوه وهم يعلمون ٧٥

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۞ أَفَتَطۡمَعُونَ
أَن
يُؤۡمِنُواْ
لَكُمۡ
وَقَدۡ
كَانَ
فَرِيقٞ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
يَسۡمَعُونَ
كَلَٰمَ
ٱللَّهِ
ثُمَّ
يُحَرِّفُونَهُۥ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
عَقَلُوهُ
وَهُمۡ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٧٥
¿Acaso pretenden [¡oh, creyentes!] que les crean, siendo que algunos de ellos oían la Palabra de Dios [la Torá] y la alteraban intencionalmente después de haberla comprendido?
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Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed

Allah said,

أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ

(Do you covet) O believers,

أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ

(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe

There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed

Allah said,

أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ

(Do you covet) O believers,

أ

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Notes placeholders