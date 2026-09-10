۞ أَفَتَطۡمَعُونَ
أَن
يُؤۡمِنُواْ
لَكُمۡ
وَقَدۡ
كَانَ
فَرِيقٞ
مِّنۡهُمۡ
يَسۡمَعُونَ
كَلَٰمَ
ٱللَّهِ
ثُمَّ
يُحَرِّفُونَهُۥ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
عَقَلُوهُ
وَهُمۡ
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٧٥
¿Acaso pretenden [¡oh, creyentes!] que les crean, siendo que algunos de ellos oían la Palabra de Dios [la Torá] y la alteraban intencionalmente después de haberla comprendido?
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ
(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe…
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أ…