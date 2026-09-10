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Al-Báqara 2:63 واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واذكروا ما فيه لعلكم تتقون ٦٣

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وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
وَرَفَعۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمُ
ٱلطُّورَ
خُذُواْ
مَآ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكُم
بِقُوَّةٖ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
مَا
فِيهِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٦٣
Y [recuerden] cuando celebré un pacto con ustedes y elevé el monte por encima suyo [y les dije:] “Aférrense con fuerza a lo que les he dado [la Torá] y recuerden lo que hay en ella, que así alcanzarán el temor devocional de Dios.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Taking the Covenant from the Jews

Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him alone, without a partner, and follow His Messengers. Allah stated that when He took their pledge from them, He raised the mountain above their heads,

Taking the Covenant from the Jews

Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him

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