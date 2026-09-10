وَإِذۡ
أَخَذۡنَا
مِيثَٰقَكُمۡ
وَرَفَعۡنَا
فَوۡقَكُمُ
ٱلطُّورَ
خُذُواْ
مَآ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكُم
بِقُوَّةٖ
وَٱذۡكُرُواْ
مَا
فِيهِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَتَّقُونَ
٦٣
Y [recuerden] cuando celebré un pacto con ustedes y elevé el monte por encima suyo [y les dije:] “Aférrense con fuerza a lo que les he dado [la Torá] y recuerden lo que hay en ella, que así alcanzarán el temor devocional de Dios.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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