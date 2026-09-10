ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّيۡتُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَلَوۡلَا
فَضۡلُ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَرَحۡمَتُهُۥ
لَكُنتُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
٦٤
Pero luego volvieron sobre sus pasos, y si no fuera por la gracia y misericordia de Dios sobre ustedes, se contarían entre los perdedores.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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