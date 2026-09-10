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Al-Báqara 2:62 ان الذين امنوا والذين هادوا والنصارى والصابيين من امن بالله واليوم الاخر وعمل صالحا فلهم اجرهم عند ربهم ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٦٢

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إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
هَادُواْ
وَٱلنَّصَٰرَىٰ
وَٱلصَّٰبِـِٔينَ
مَنۡ
ءَامَنَ
بِٱللَّهِ
وَٱلۡيَوۡمِ
ٱلۡأٓخِرِ
وَعَمِلَ
صَٰلِحٗا
فَلَهُمۡ
أَجۡرُهُمۡ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
وَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
٦٢
Quienes creyeron[1], los judíos, los cristianos y los sabeos[2] que hayan tenido fe en Dios, en el Día del Juicio Final y hayan obrado correctamente, obtendrán su recompensa junto a su Señor, y no habrán de sentir temor ni tristeza[3]. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Faith and doing Righteous Deeds equals Salvation in all Times

After Allah described the condition - and punishment - of those who defy His commands, fall into His prohibitions and transgress set limits by committing prohibited acts, He stated that the earlier nations who were righteous and obedient r

Faith and doing Righteous Deeds equals Salvation in all Times

After Allah described the condition - and punishment - of those who defy His commands, fa

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Notes placeholders