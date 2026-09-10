فَبَدَّلَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
قَوۡلًا
غَيۡرَ
ٱلَّذِي
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
فَأَنزَلۡنَا
عَلَى
ٱلَّذِينَ
ظَلَمُواْ
رِجۡزٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
بِمَا
كَانُواْ
يَفۡسُقُونَ
٥٩
Pero los injustos cambiaron por otras las palabras que se les había ordenado decir, y [por eso] hice descender sobre los injustos un castigo del cielo por haber obrado con maldad.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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