وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
ٱدۡخُلُواْ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
فَكُلُواْ
مِنۡهَا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمۡ
رَغَدٗا
وَٱدۡخُلُواْ
ٱلۡبَابَ
سُجَّدٗا
وَقُولُواْ
حِطَّةٞ
نَّغۡفِرۡ
لَكُمۡ
خَطَٰيَٰكُمۡۚ
وَسَنَزِيدُ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٥٨
[recuerden] cuando les dije: “Entren en esta ciudad [Jerusalén] y coman de ella cuanto deseen en abundancia, pero entren por la puerta prosternándose, suplicando: ¡Perdónanos! Que perdonaré sus pecados, y les concederé aún más a los que hacen el bien”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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