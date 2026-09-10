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Al-Báqara 2:58 واذ قلنا ادخلوا هاذه القرية فكلوا منها حيث شيتم رغدا وادخلوا الباب سجدا وقولوا حطة نغفر لكم خطاياكم وسنزيد المحسنين ٥٨

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وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
ٱدۡخُلُواْ
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلۡقَرۡيَةَ
فَكُلُواْ
مِنۡهَا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمۡ
رَغَدٗا
وَٱدۡخُلُواْ
ٱلۡبَابَ
سُجَّدٗا
وَقُولُواْ
حِطَّةٞ
نَّغۡفِرۡ
لَكُمۡ
خَطَٰيَٰكُمۡۚ
وَسَنَزِيدُ
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
٥٨
[recuerden] cuando les dije: “Entren en esta ciudad [Jerusalén] y coman de ella cuanto deseen en abundancia, pero entren por la puerta prosternándose, suplicando: ¡Perdónanos! Que perdonaré sus pecados, y les concederé aún más a los que hacen el bien”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Jews were Rebellious instead of Appreciative when They gained Victory

Allah admonished the Jews for avoiding Jihad and not entering the holy land as they had been ordered to do when they came from Egypt with Musa. They were also commanded to fight the disbelieving `Amaliq (Canaanites) dwelling i

The Jews were Rebellious instead of Appreciative when They gained Victory

Allah admonished the Jews for avoiding Jihad and not entering the holy land

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Notes placeholders