۞ وَإِذِ
ٱسۡتَسۡقَىٰ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦ
فَقُلۡنَا
ٱضۡرِب
بِّعَصَاكَ
ٱلۡحَجَرَۖ
فَٱنفَجَرَتۡ
مِنۡهُ
ٱثۡنَتَا
عَشۡرَةَ
عَيۡنٗاۖ
قَدۡ
عَلِمَ
كُلُّ
أُنَاسٖ
مَّشۡرَبَهُمۡۖ
كُلُواْ
وَٱشۡرَبُواْ
مِن
رِّزۡقِ
ٱللَّهِ
وَلَا
تَعۡثَوۡاْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مُفۡسِدِينَ
٦٠
Y [recuerden] cuando Moisés rogó a su Señor agua para que bebiera su pueblo, le dije: “¡Golpea la roca con tu bastón!” Entonces brotaron de ella doce manantiales, y supo cada tribu en cual debía beber [y les dije:] “Coman y beban del sustento de Dios, y no abusen en la Tierra corrompiéndola”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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