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Al-Báqara 2:48 واتقوا يوما لا تجزي نفس عن نفس شييا ولا يقبل منها شفاعة ولا يوخذ منها عدل ولا هم ينصرون ٤٨

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وَٱتَّقُواْ
يَوۡمٗا
لَّا
تَجۡزِي
نَفۡسٌ
عَن
نَّفۡسٖ
شَيۡـٔٗا
وَلَا
يُقۡبَلُ
مِنۡهَا
شَفَٰعَةٞ
وَلَا
يُؤۡخَذُ
مِنۡهَا
عَدۡلٞ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يُنصَرُونَ
٤٨
Y teman el día en que ninguna persona pueda beneficiarse de otra ni se acepte intercesión o compensación alguna[1], y nadie sea auxiliado. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will punish them with on the Day of Resurrection. He said,

وَاتَّقُواْ يَوْمًا

(And fear a Day) meaning, the Day of Resurrection,

لاَّ تَجْزِى نَفْسٌ عَن نَّفْ

After Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the favors that He has granted them, He warned them about the duration of the torment which He will pun

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Notes placeholders