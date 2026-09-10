وَإِذۡ
نَجَّيۡنَٰكُم
مِّنۡ
ءَالِ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
يَسُومُونَكُمۡ
سُوٓءَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
يُذَبِّحُونَ
أَبۡنَآءَكُمۡ
وَيَسۡتَحۡيُونَ
نِسَآءَكُمۡۚ
وَفِي
ذَٰلِكُم
بَلَآءٞ
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡ
عَظِيمٞ
٤٩
Y [recuerden] cuando salvé a sus antepasados de las huestes del Faraón, que los sometían a crueles castigos; degollaban a sus hijos varones [recién nacidos] y dejaban con vida a sus hijas mujeres[1] [para sojuzgarlas]. Esto era una prueba difícil de su Señor. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned
Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you
وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَـكُم مِّنْ ءَالِ فِرْعَوْنَ يَسُومُونَكُمْ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ
(And (remember) when We delivered you from Fir`awn's (Pharaoh) people, who were afflicting…
The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned
Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you
وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَ…