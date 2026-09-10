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Al-Báqara 2:49 واذ نجيناكم من ال فرعون يسومونكم سوء العذاب يذبحون ابناءكم ويستحيون نساءكم وفي ذالكم بلاء من ربكم عظيم ٤٩

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وَإِذۡ
نَجَّيۡنَٰكُم
مِّنۡ
ءَالِ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
يَسُومُونَكُمۡ
سُوٓءَ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
يُذَبِّحُونَ
أَبۡنَآءَكُمۡ
وَيَسۡتَحۡيُونَ
نِسَآءَكُمۡۚ
وَفِي
ذَٰلِكُم
بَلَآءٞ
مِّن
رَّبِّكُمۡ
عَظِيمٞ
٤٩
Y [recuerden] cuando salvé a sus antepasados de las huestes del Faraón, que los sometían a crueles castigos; degollaban a sus hijos varones [recién nacidos] y dejaban con vida a sus hijas mujeres[1] [para sojuzgarlas]. Esto era una prueba difícil de su Señor. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned

Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you

وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَـكُم مِّنْ ءَالِ فِرْعَوْنَ يَسُومُونَكُمْ سُوءَ الْعَذَابِ

(And (remember) when We delivered you from Fir`awn's (Pharaoh) people, who were afflicting

The Children of Israel were saved from Pharaoh and His Army Who drowned

Allah said to the Children of Israel, "Remember My favor on you

وَإِذْ نَجَّيْنَ

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Notes placeholders