يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَنِّي
فَضَّلۡتُكُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٤٧
¡Oh, Pueblo de Israel! Recuerden los beneficios con que los agracié y cómo los distinguí sobre los demás pueblos [de su época].
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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