فَأَزَلَّهُمَا
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
عَنۡهَا
فَأَخۡرَجَهُمَا
مِمَّا
كَانَا
فِيهِۖ
وَقُلۡنَا
ٱهۡبِطُواْ
بَعۡضُكُمۡ
لِبَعۡضٍ
عَدُوّٞۖ
وَلَكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مُسۡتَقَرّٞ
وَمَتَٰعٌ
إِلَىٰ
حِينٖ
٣٦
Pero el demonio los hizo caer [en la desobediencia] apartándolos de la situación [agradable] en la que se encontraban. Y les dije: “¡Desciendan! Serán enemigos unos de otros; y en la Tierra encontrarán una morada y deleite temporal”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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