وَقُلۡنَا
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
ٱسۡكُنۡ
أَنتَ
وَزَوۡجُكَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةَ
وَكُلَا
مِنۡهَا
رَغَدًا
حَيۡثُ
شِئۡتُمَا
وَلَا
تَقۡرَبَا
هَٰذِهِ
ٱلشَّجَرَةَ
فَتَكُونَا
مِنَ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٣٥
Dije: “¡Oh, Adán! Habita con tu esposa el Paraíso, y coman de su abundancia cuanto deseen, pero no se acerquen a este árbol, porque si lo hacen se convertirán ambos en transgresores”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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