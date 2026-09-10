وَإِذۡ
قُلۡنَا
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
ٱسۡجُدُواْ
لِأٓدَمَ
فَسَجَدُوٓاْ
إِلَّآ
إِبۡلِيسَ
أَبَىٰ
وَٱسۡتَكۡبَرَ
وَكَانَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
٣٤
Pero cuando dije a los ángeles: “¡Prostérnense ante Adán!”[1] Todos se prosternaron excepto Iblís[2], que se negó y fue soberbio, y se convirtió en uno de los incrédulos. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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