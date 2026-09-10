فَتَلَقَّىٰٓ
ءَادَمُ
مِن
رَّبِّهِۦ
كَلِمَٰتٖ
فَتَابَ
عَلَيۡهِۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
هُوَ
ٱلتَّوَّابُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٣٧
Pero le fueron inspiradas a Adán unas palabras de su Señor [para que pudiera expresar su arrepentimiento] y Dios aceptó su arrepentimiento, porque Él es el Indulgente, el Misericordioso.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Adam repents and supplicates to Allah
It was reported that the above Ayah is explained by Allah's statement,
قَالاَ رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن لَّمْ تَغْفِرْ لَنَا وَتَرْحَمْنَا لَنَكُونَنَّ مِنَ الْخَـسِرِينَ
(They said: "Our Lord! We have wronged ourselves. If You forgive us not, and besto…
Adam repents and supplicates to Allah
It was reported that the above Ayah is explained by Allah's statement,
قَالاَ رَبَّنَا ظَلَمْنَآ أَنفُسَنَا وَإِن…