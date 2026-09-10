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Al-Báqara 2:31 وعلم ادم الاسماء كلها ثم عرضهم على الملايكة فقال انبيوني باسماء هاولاء ان كنتم صادقين ٣١

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وَعَلَّمَ
ءَادَمَ
ٱلۡأَسۡمَآءَ
كُلَّهَا
ثُمَّ
عَرَضَهُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
فَقَالَ
أَنۢبِـُٔونِي
بِأَسۡمَآءِ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٣١
[Dios] enseñó a Adán los nombres de todas las cosas, luego se las mostró a los ángeles y dijo: “Díganme sus nombres, si es que dicen la verdad”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Virtue of Adam over the Angels

Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything. This occurred after they prostrated to him. This discussion precedes that event here, only to show the importance of his position, and the absence of

The Virtue of Adam over the Angels

Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything.

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Notes placeholders