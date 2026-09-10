وَعَلَّمَ
ءَادَمَ
ٱلۡأَسۡمَآءَ
كُلَّهَا
ثُمَّ
عَرَضَهُمۡ
عَلَى
ٱلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
فَقَالَ
أَنۢبِـُٔونِي
بِأَسۡمَآءِ
هَٰٓؤُلَآءِ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٣١
[Dios] enseñó a Adán los nombres de todas las cosas, luego se las mostró a los ángeles y dijo: “Díganme sus nombres, si es que dicen la verdad”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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