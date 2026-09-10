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Al-Báqara 2:30 واذ قال ربك للملايكة اني جاعل في الارض خليفة قالوا اتجعل فيها من يفسد فيها ويسفك الدماء ونحن نسبح بحمدك ونقدس لك قال اني اعلم ما لا تعلمون ٣٠

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وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
رَبُّكَ
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
إِنِّي
جَاعِلٞ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
خَلِيفَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَجۡعَلُ
فِيهَا
مَن
يُفۡسِدُ
فِيهَا
وَيَسۡفِكُ
ٱلدِّمَآءَ
وَنَحۡنُ
نُسَبِّحُ
بِحَمۡدِكَ
وَنُقَدِّسُ
لَكَۖ
قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٠
Y [menciona, ¡Oh, Mujámmad!] cuando tu Señor les dijo a los ángeles: “He de establecer en la Tierra a quien la herede”, dijeron: “¿Pondrás en ella a quien la corrompa [devastándola] y derrame sangre, siendo que nosotros Te glorificamos y santificamos?” Dijo: “Yo sé lo que ustedes ignoran”.
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Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Adam and His Children inhabited the Earth, Generation after Generation

Allah reiterated His favor on the Children of Adam when He stated that He mentioned them in the highest of heights before He created them. Allah said,

وَإِذْ قَالَ رَبُّكَ لِلْمَلَـئِكَةِ

(And (remember) when your Lord said to the a

Adam and His Children inhabited the Earth, Generation after Generation

Allah reiterated His favor on the Children of Adam when He stated that He mentio

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Notes placeholders