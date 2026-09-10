وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
رَبُّكَ
لِلۡمَلَٰٓئِكَةِ
إِنِّي
جَاعِلٞ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
خَلِيفَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَجۡعَلُ
فِيهَا
مَن
يُفۡسِدُ
فِيهَا
وَيَسۡفِكُ
ٱلدِّمَآءَ
وَنَحۡنُ
نُسَبِّحُ
بِحَمۡدِكَ
وَنُقَدِّسُ
لَكَۖ
قَالَ
إِنِّيٓ
أَعۡلَمُ
مَا
لَا
تَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٠
Y [menciona, ¡Oh, Mujámmad!] cuando tu Señor les dijo a los ángeles: “He de establecer en la Tierra a quien la herede”, dijeron: “¿Pondrás en ella a quien la corrompa [devastándola] y derrame sangre, siendo que nosotros Te glorificamos y santificamos?” Dijo: “Yo sé lo que ustedes ignoran”.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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