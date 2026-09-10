هُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
لَكُم
مَّا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
جَمِيعٗا
ثُمَّ
ٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فَسَوَّىٰهُنَّ
سَبۡعَ
سَمَٰوَٰتٖۚ
وَهُوَ
بِكُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٩
Él es Quien creó para ustedes todo cuanto hay en la Tierra, luego se volvió hacia el cielo[1] e hizo de éste siete cielos[2]; Él conoce todas las cosas. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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هُوَ الَّذِى خَلَقَ لَكُم مَّا فِى الاٌّرْضِ جَمِي…
Evidence of Allah's Ability
After Allah mentioned the proofs of His creating them, and what they can witness in themselves as proof of that, He mention…