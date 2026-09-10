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Al-Báqara 2:29 هو الذي خلق لكم ما في الارض جميعا ثم استوى الى السماء فسواهن سبع سماوات وهو بكل شيء عليم ٢٩

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هُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
لَكُم
مَّا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
جَمِيعٗا
ثُمَّ
ٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
إِلَى
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فَسَوَّىٰهُنَّ
سَبۡعَ
سَمَٰوَٰتٖۚ
وَهُوَ
بِكُلِّ
شَيۡءٍ
عَلِيمٞ
٢٩
Él es Quien creó para ustedes todo cuanto hay en la Tierra, luego se volvió hacia el cielo[1] e hizo de éste siete cielos[2]; Él conoce todas las cosas. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Evidence of Allah's Ability

After Allah mentioned the proofs of His creating them, and what they can witness in themselves as proof of that, He mentioned another proof that they can witness, that is, the creation of the heavens and earth. Allah said,

هُوَ الَّذِى خَلَقَ لَكُم مَّا فِى الاٌّرْضِ جَمِي

Evidence of Allah's Ability

After Allah mentioned the proofs of His creating them, and what they can witness in themselves as proof of that, He mention

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