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Al-Báqara 2:32 قالوا سبحانك لا علم لنا الا ما علمتنا انك انت العليم الحكيم ٣٢

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قَالُواْ
سُبۡحَٰنَكَ
لَا
عِلۡمَ
لَنَآ
إِلَّا
مَا
عَلَّمۡتَنَآۖ
إِنَّكَ
أَنتَ
ٱلۡعَلِيمُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
٣٢
Dijeron: “¡Glorificado seas! No tenemos más conocimiento que el que Tú nos has concedido, Tú todo lo conoces, todo lo sabes”.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Virtue of Adam over the Angels

Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything. This occurred after they prostrated to him. This discussion precedes that event here, only to show the importance of his position, and the absence of

The Virtue of Adam over the Angels

Allah stated the virtue of Adam above the angels, because He taught Adam, rather than them, the names of everything.

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Notes placeholders